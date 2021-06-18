Spilling the tea: Dad jokes

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Pennington County officials searching for missing woman
Gallery
Top Stories
Earth-shaking information about South Dakota earthquakes
Video
South Dakota recognizes Juneteenth holiday for state employees
Video
South Dakota Smithfield workers approve Union contract
What do burn bans cover, why are they issued?
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Lounsbery, Sioux Falls East blanks Beresford in pitchers duel victory
Video
Top Stories
SportsZone Saturday: Sioux Falls Sunfish embracing differences in inaugural season; Revving up forThe Showdown; Jefferson High School prepares for first football season
‘Every kid on our roster has a chance to play’; Jefferson football prepares for first ever season
Video
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 10-16
Video
McCarl brothers making some noise on the racetrack
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: Smithfield workers strike deal; bobcat photos from Wagner and 16 local airports receiving federal aid
Video
Top Stories
Lounsbery, Sioux Falls East blanks Beresford in pitchers duel victory
Video
Top Stories
Earth-shaking information about South Dakota earthquakes
Video
‘Every kid on our roster has a chance to play’; Jefferson football prepares for first ever season
Video
South Dakota Smithfield workers approve Union contract
What do burn bans cover, why are they issued?
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
How to start creative planning
Video
Top Stories
Claw-ritas: Watermelon Summer
Video
Juneteenth: Importance for recognizing this as a federal holiday
Video
Father’s day dad joke competition
Video
Head over to the Washington Pavilion for some summer fun!
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Dad jokes
Host Chat
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 03:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 03:10 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Pennington County officials searching for missing woman
Gallery
Doomed wild horses find new life at Black Hills Sanctuary
Video
PHOTOS: Bobcat chases turkey near Wagner
Gallery
Earth-shaking information about South Dakota earthquakes
Video
South Dakota Smithfield workers approve Union contract
Don't Miss!
Win Little Big Town Tickets!
KELOLAND Media Group to hold donation drive for people in need
Video
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss