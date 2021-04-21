Spilling the tea: Chickpeas and crocheting

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
153,000 ponderosa pine trees to be planted in the Black Hills National Forest
Top Stories
Outdoor concerts returning to Good Earth State Park
Video
Brookings County authorities investigating ‘racial, vulgar’ graffiti in Volga
Video
P.1 variant found in Pennington County
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 157 total new cases; Death toll at 1,954; Active cases at 2,043
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Washington baseball earns walk-off win over Brandon Valley
Video
Top Stories
Washington walks off Brandon Valley in Livestream Game of the Week
Video
Roosevelt powers its way past Mitchell
Video
SDSU will look to slow down Holy Cross’ rushing attack
Video
Washington to host Brandon Valley in baseball Game of the Week
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
What would the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 do to local police departments?
Top Stories
Washington baseball earns walk-off win over Brandon Valley
Video
Top Stories
Mondale’s career marked by honesty, advocacy on social/civil justice, long-time friend, former Sioux Falls resident and staffer Lillehaug says
Video
The 4-1-1 on 4/20 in South Dakota
When’s the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota? Health officials say it’s now up to the general public
Video
First@4: South Dakotans encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine; New variant cases found in S.D.; Watch baseball Game of the Week tonight
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Chickpeas and crocheting
Video
Top Stories
Across the Table with Senator John Thune
Video
Feel better and recover faster with this race day recovery plan
Video
Avera Health shares reasons to remove the stigma from C-sections
Video
Enjoy AARP’s Spotify Playlist “Pure South Dakota” on your next road trip
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Chickpeas and crocheting
Host Chat
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 03:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 03:12 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Federal agency charged South Dakota taxpayers for Noem to host Trump at Mount Rushmore
Police: 28-year-old man arrested after robbing business in Sioux Falls
Gov. Noem bans vaccine passports in South Dakota
Video
P.1 variant found in Pennington County
Child tax credit: Enhanced credit could be extended through 2025
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss