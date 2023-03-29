Anyone familiar with KELOLAND History knows Captain 11. The show aired from 1955-1996 on TV’s across KELOLAND leaving a mark on many. KELOLAND New’s Kelli Volk is looking for those who attended a taping. See the video above to hear some fun Captain 11 facts and how you can get in touch with Kelli Volk. Ashley Thompson & Brittany Kaye are ready for spring cleaning. They’re sharing some interesting facts and sharing what they have on their checklist.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now