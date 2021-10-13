Spilling the Tea: Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
BestReviews
Top Stories
Questions arise over COVID grants received by state senator’s son
Top Stories
Drought stopped a ‘boom year’ for bird population, but Pheasants Forever official encouraged by habitat interest
Call to Freedom raising money to help survivors of human trafficking
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,088 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,177; Active cases at 6,089
Video
Snow storm latest: Interstate 90 reopens in western South Dakota
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Top Stories
Top Five Clash: Roosevelt set to host cross town rival Lincoln
Video
Top Stories
NAIA Basketball Classic returns to Sanford Pentagon in November
Top Stories
#1 Madison meets #4 West Central in Thursday night Game of the Week
Video
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – October 7-13
Video
O’Gorman boys outlast Washington in penalty kicks, advance to State AA Final
Video
Roosevelt girls punch ticket to Class AA State Soccer Championship
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Top Five Clash: Roosevelt set to host cross town rival Lincoln
Video
Top Stories
Northwest Iowa looking good for pheasants according to DNR bird count
Top Stories
Drought stopped a ‘boom year’ for bird population, but Pheasants Forever official encouraged by habitat interest
#1 Madison meets #4 West Central in Thursday night Game of the Week
Video
Pheasant hunters choosing Iowa, DNR says
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – October 7-13
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Smitten with a kitten: What to do next
Video
Top Stories
Food: Appreciation or appropriation?
Video
What is Gua Sha?
Video
Apple pie taquitos
Video
Four Seasons Motorsports & Marine offers new and lightly used powersports equipment
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the Tea: Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast
Host Chat
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 02:30 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Snow storm latest: Interstate 90 reopens in western South Dakota
Video
Questions arise over COVID grants received by state senator’s son
Pheasant hunters choosing Iowa, DNR says
Case sealed in arrest of South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack
Video
Northern lights put on a show across South Dakota
Video
Don't Miss!
Win Tickets to the Arts & Crafts Show!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Are You Smarter Than A Middle Schooler?
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss