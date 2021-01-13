Spilling the tea: Britt and Ash try ice skating

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Teens take their place in Sioux Falls crime data
Top Stories
Rep. Dusty Johnson votes against impeachment of President Trump
Video
Jericho March gets another permit to gather on Sunday, Jan. 17, at state Capitol, just as it has every Sunday since December, state official says
Three arrested in connection to Dec. 30 homicide in Sioux Falls
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 452 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,604; Active cases at 4,762
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
O’Gorman and Washington girls cross paths in top five showdown
Video
Top Stories
USF men’s basketball games at Winona State cancelled
Top Stories
SDHSAA Board of Directors approves second reading on football classifications
Bruns’ 40-point night paces Panthers past Trojans
Video
Charger boys impress in win over Dell Rapids
Video
Second-ranked West Central girls knock off Dakota Valley
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
O’Gorman and Washington girls cross paths in top five showdown
Video
Top Stories
Teens take their place in Sioux Falls crime data
Top Stories
First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Three arrested in connection to Dec. homicide; Lawmakers split on mask wearing at the Capitol
Video
USF men’s basketball games at Winona State cancelled
A COVID-19 treatment success story in Wagner
Jericho March gets another permit to gather on Sunday, Jan. 17, at state Capitol, just as it has every Sunday since December, state official says
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
How to remain positive and productive in a fractured world
Video
Top Stories
Yoga poses to help unwind before bed
Video
Why you should add wellness shots to your day
Video
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation explains what you need to know to take advantage of SD Housing mortgages
Video
Spilling the tea: Britt and Ash try ice skating
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Britt and Ash try ice skating
Host Chat
Posted:
Jan 13, 2021 / 03:09 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2021 / 03:09 PM CST
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Three arrested in connection to Dec. 30 homicide in Sioux Falls
Video
Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 13th
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 452 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,604; Active cases at 4,762
Majority of House members vote for 2nd impeachment of Trump
Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 13: Very strong winds, rain, and snow for next two days
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests