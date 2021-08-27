Spilling the tea: Back to school photos from viewers!

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The Emily's Hope Poker Run and Classic Car Show is a fundraiser for the non-profit that helps families dealing with addiction. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. The ride begins at noon. The Classic Car Show will be held at Autoland starting at 2 p.m. The day wraps up at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill with a silent auction, live music and fireworks.

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge features barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour. The challenge takes place at the Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena. Pre-show entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets range in price from $12 to $15 with children's admission at $5. All proceeds will support programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.