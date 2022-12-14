In honor of the wintery-weather day across KELOLAND, Ashley Thompson shared a list of her top 5 Christmas DIYs to keep you busy as you hunker down at home.

KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s Top 5 Christmas DIYs

#5 DIY Christmas Gifts: Coffee liqueurs and other cordials: Make your own coffee liqueur and Irish cream

#4 Elf on the Shelf character outfits: Easy DIY clothes for your Elf on the Shelf

#3 DIY Décor: Design store inspired stocking hangers and mantle trees: Hanging your stockings by the chimney with care & DIY stocking holders

#2 – DIY Christmas bags that making wrapping and clean-up a breeze: Christmas in July: DIY fabric gift bags take the stress out of wrapping

#1 Ashley’s famous Buche de Noel Final steps to a Buche de Noel: Sugared rosemary and cranberries and chocolate bark