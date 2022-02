Following up on yesterday’s carrot cake tiramisu fail, Ashley Thompson shares a recent crochet fail. She made it as a hostess gift for a recent Galentine’s Day party and it started out great with a new mosaic overlay stitch. Then she decided to take it to the party with her to finish it there and that is where things went awry.

Close up photo of the crocheted heart potholder that DOESN’T show how wonky the edges turned out