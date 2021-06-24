Spilling the tea: Ashley returns!

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Finding success at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market
Video
Top Stories
Sioux Falls police looking for runaway teen
Pride Preview: Every event under the rainbow
Video
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender discusses recent roundtable with President Joe Biden
Video
Governor Noem: ‘For years, I’ve said I’ve supported medical marijuana’
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club agree to extension
Video
Top Stories
Aaron Reutzel earns big payday with Huset’s 50 victory
Video
Top Stories
Tokyo bound: Nilsen, South Dakota alum, wins US Olympic Trials in pole vault
SDSU’s Hilton named Summit League Track Athlete of the Year
Harrisburg cruises past Sioux Falls West in Game of the Week
Video
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – June 16-23
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
As July 1st draws near, here’s what you need to know about marijuana in South Dakota
Top Stories
‘Singing Bridge’ to get permanent repairs starting July 6
Top Stories
First@4: SD Supreme Court continues still weighing Amendment A appeal; Latest COVID-19 data; Police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run
Video
Celebrating Independence Day in Sioux Falls
Video
‘It’s all around us and it’s coming’: Avera, Sanford have concerns about delta variant
Drought conditions continue on across KELOLAND
Gallery
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Cutler Business Beat: Gist Wine Shop
Video
Top Stories
Breaking the rules of fashion
Video
Levitt at the Falls: Goodroad
Video
Jam by Jill shares a delicious strawberry rhubarb jam recipe
Video
Spilling the tea: Ashley returns!
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Ashley returns!
Host Chat
Posted:
Jun 24, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2021 / 02:39 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
‘It’s all around us and it’s coming’: Avera, Sanford have concerns about delta variant
Governor Noem: ‘For years, I’ve said I’ve supported medical marijuana’
Video
Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $16,000
Video
Police investigating banners hung along I-29
As July 1st draws near, here’s what you need to know about marijuana in South Dakota
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss