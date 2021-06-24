Spilling the tea: Ashley returns!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- In just a few days, Sioux Falls Pride will take over the downtown area. Pride flags are flying all over downtown as we near the Sioux Falls pride celebration. This year, the organization had to make some changes.

"We bring in anywhere from 10 to 15-thousand is where the numbers tend to fall. And so Terrace Park, we had reached our capacity there. So the city told us that we needed to find a new space just for safety concerns," Cody Ingle, vice president of Sioux Falls Pride said.