Spilling the tea: Ashley is a menace to her school drop-off lane

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
BestReviews
Top Stories
Beef hits the spot at Sanford International
Video
Top Stories
87-year-old man identified as person killed in Brule County crash
Lincoln County authorities say lock vehicle doors in wake of attempted car hopping
Classes cancelled Thursday at Vermilion High School after fire
Video
South Dakota 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Sanford International
The Big Game
Top Stories
PREVIEW: Harrisburg’s high powered offense vs. Washington’s stingy defense
Video
Top Stories
KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 2
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 9-15
Video
Jim Furyk looking forward to making Sanford International debut
Video
O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly heads to Under-18 World Volleyball Championships
Video
Taniah times two: Blessing and Elijah carry Warriors offense
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Answers to COVID-19 vaccine misconceptions and misinformation
Video
Top Stories
PREVIEW: Harrisburg’s high powered offense vs. Washington’s stingy defense
Video
Top Stories
Two weeks after mask requirement, 39 students leave Mitchell School District
First@4: Thursday COVID-19 data in SD; Great Western merging with Montana bank; Fire at Vermillion High School cancels classes
Video
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 9-15
Video
Sanford International 2021: What you need to know if you are going to the Minnehaha Country Club
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Hunger Action Month
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Cutler Business Beat: Headlights Theater
Video
Top Stories
Sioux Empire United Way kicks off their 2022 campaign
Video
Sioux Falls Community Health offering Free Wellness Clinic
Video
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Your Quilt is Ready & Quilting Couple on how to make a t-shirt quilt
Video
Spilling the tea: Ashley is a menace to her school drop-off lane
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Ashley is a menace to her school drop-off lane
Host Chat
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 03:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 03:29 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito, boyfriend shown after 911 call, weeks before disappearance
Video
Two weeks after mask requirement, 39 students leave Mitchell School District
South Dakota 1 of 4 states not resettling Afghan evacuees
S.D. justices say bank can’t collect on cattle
Caught on camera: Video leads to robbery suspect’s arrest
Video
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss