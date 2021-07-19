Spilling the tea: A weekend full of concerts and tennis

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Drought
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
100 mile prayer run honors Rosebud Sioux children who died at Pennsylvania boarding school
Gallery
South Dakota closes budget year with $86 million surplus
‘Just like any other livestock’: Drought’s effect on beekeeping in South Dakota
Fatal motorcycle crash investigation in Rapid City
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
All Star Game
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Japan 2020
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win
Top Stories
Zero risk? Virus cases test Olympic organizers’ assurances
Top Stories
Harrisburg Post 45 punches ticket to State Legion tournament
Video
Renner Royals advance to State Legion tournament
Video
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
SF East, Harrisburg among winners in Class ‘A’ Legion baseball playoffs
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
100 mile prayer run honors Rosebud Sioux children who died at Pennsylvania boarding school
Gallery
Top Stories
Proud Boys representative says group plans to withdraw sponsorship of September event in Scotland, South Dakota
Top Stories
First@4: Search for kidnapping suspect; Drought impact on ethanol production; K-12 medical marijuana rules
Video
‘Just like any other livestock’: Drought’s effect on beekeeping in South Dakota
‘They just don’t know if they are going to have a crop for the coming year’: Farmers reluctant to sell grain to ethanol plant during drought
Video
First@4: Arrest made in 2013 Black Hills cold case; New details from Watertown day care death; Drought hurting cattle producers
Video
Community
Automall
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Easy DIY geometric wall art
Video
Top Stories
DIY upcycles transform old shoes into designer inspired footwear
Video
Heart healthy spring roll with shrimp
Video
Spilling the tea: A weekend full of concerts and tennis
Video
60 seconds with Silverstar Car Wash
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: A weekend full of concerts and tennis
Host Chat
Posted:
Jul 19, 2021 / 03:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2021 / 03:41 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Proud Boys representative says group plans to withdraw sponsorship of September event in Scotland, South Dakota
Suspect in Brookings County abduction still at large, Sioux Falls Police release new information on case
Video
‘They just don’t know if they are going to have a crop for the coming year’: Farmers reluctant to sell grain to ethanol plant during drought
Video
‘This is better than winning the lottery’: Local fisherman recounts surviving ‘freak’ fishing accident
Video
Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 19: Dry spell continues, with heat continuing to build
Don't Miss!
Win Free Coffee!
Win Tickets to Old Dominion!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss