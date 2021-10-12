Spilling the tea: A new appreciation for classical music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If it has seemed as though this season's foliage has been a little muted in terms of color, there's a reason for that.

Make no mistake…we're definitely within our fall foliage season. Trees have been going through their annual change from green to reds, oranges, yellows, and browns like any other year. This time around, however, it's been a bit different. The set-up for how good or lackluster our autumnal color palate can actually begin in the spring and summer.