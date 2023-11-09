This Friday Mitchell Olson will be singing at the annual Veterans Day service held at the Vermillion Highschool, 10am, Friday November 10th.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Mitchell Olson, Ashley Thompson
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mitchell Olson, Ashley Thompson
Posted:
Updated:
This Friday Mitchell Olson will be singing at the annual Veterans Day service held at the Vermillion Highschool, 10am, Friday November 10th.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now