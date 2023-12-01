Mitchell and Ashley got quite the surprise on today’s show when their Elf on the Shelf, Klly, returned!

The first day of December marks the first day of Advent. Mitchell remembered (well actually his husband, Mark, remembered), but Ashley forgot all about it. There is always tonight to get the tradition started!

And here in South Dakota there are pretty good chances of seeing Northern Lights tonight as there was a spike in the index – putting us at G3. Mitchell shared some of his pictures of Northern Lights from Iceland to get them excited for the possibility of seeing them tonight.