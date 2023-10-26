To kick off today’s show Ashley Thompson & Mitchell Olson threw back to some of their favorite ways to introduce their friends on the air. They say they are just trying to help their friends build more unique resumes…but we aren’t sure anyone wants to be credited as “Leader of the Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree”.

Some of our favorite friend segments with zany credits:

Hallo-WINE Jack-O-Lantern and other Halloween hacks

Porta potty flashlights and other festival packing tips

4 ways to preserve herbs

How to make a balloon arch that “pops”

Let’s taco ’bout taco roll-ups!

Après ski: How to build a charcuterie chalet

Lindy’s gluten-free protein balls

How to travel the world with your kids and stay sane

Take back Mother’s Day and lose the guilt

How to pack for a trip

Souper Tuesday: Upgrading your leftovers

Merry Music Monday: Mother, daughter duo

Spring blooms with these modern hoop wreaths

DIY Kentucky Derby hats

How to volunteer virtually for class Halloween parties

Make your own coffee liqueur and Irish cream

Christmas in July: Homemade liquors, bitters and Luxardo cherries

DIY non-candy valentine ideas for kids

Cruise ships: Take the excursions or plan your own?

Fyrstekake: A cake fit for a prince

Allerheiligenstriezel! The ultimate sweet treat for All Saints Day

12 days of Christmas Cookies: Coconut Christmas balls

How to make a DIY Advent calendar just in time for Advent season

What to save & what to toss with kids projects

Make an eye-popping gallery wall for less with these DIY oversized prints

How to make an easy balloon tower