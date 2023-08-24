Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson kicked off the show today by sharing a throwback of Mitchell’s Kindergarten school photo. Ashley also shared photos of her kids’ first day of school.
For your enjoyment, here is Mitchell’s throwback:
by: Ashley Thompson, Mitchell Olson
Posted:
Updated:
Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson kicked off the show today by sharing a throwback of Mitchell’s Kindergarten school photo. Ashley also shared photos of her kids’ first day of school.
For your enjoyment, here is Mitchell’s throwback:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now