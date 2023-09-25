Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson started their day out quite early, participating in a community service event at The Banquet. Alongside their fellow KELO co-workers, they dedicated a portion of their morning to serving free breakfast to anybody who needs it. This morning’s meal served 254 members of the community, including 8 children.

They then filmed todays KELOLAND Living, while continuing to be tickled pink by anything Barbie Movie related. In fact, today Ashley will attempt to make a Barbie-inspired pink dress in the timespan of one segment.