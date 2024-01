Today Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson chatted about Mitchell’s upcoming trip to Frisco Texas, supporting the SDSU Jackrabbits along with all the fans.

Also, Ashley put together a hysterical list of football jokes she so graciously gifted Mitchell to use as he entertains the crowds.

And then, you get to see a 30 second video montage that Ashley put together of your favorite two hosts doing what they do best…or maybe most…laughing!