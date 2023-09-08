Gone are the dog days of summer, and that means it’s time to start working those fall colors into your wardrobe and your cookies!



But, if you’re thinking of orange pumpkins and black witch hats it’s time to up your game. We were joined by our resident cookie expert, and owner of Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp.



She showed us that fall colors means more than a warm tone.

Mitchell Olson, Stacie Suedkamp and Ashley Thompson making cookies