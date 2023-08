To kick off today’s show KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson gave the viewers a heads-up on the fun new segment coming to tomorrow’s show called “Can it carbonate?”!

To prepare for the segment, Mitchell had to sneak the carbonation making machine out of his house without his husband seeing it happen.

He decided to cover up his scheme by stacking up mac n’ cheese boxes in place of the carbonation maker.

Will Mark find out??

Tune in tomorrow to find out: Can it carbonate??