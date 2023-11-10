On today’s KELOLAND Living, guest host Sophie Daly filled in for Mitchell Olson. While on set, Sophie and KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson had the time of their lives. Including letting you know about an event that we know you will want to put on your weekend calendar.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend. The lakes may still need to be frozen, but attending the nation’s 2nd largest ice fishing show is the perfect way to get yourself ready, and it’s happening right here in Sioux Falls.

See the latest and greatest in the Ice Fishing world. There will be great prices on everything from lures to ice shacks; you can even take the product home.

There will also be seminars on how to use the equipment all weekend long by some of the biggest names in Ice Fishing. You can meet Duane Hjelm, the 2022 National Walleye Tour Angler of the Year and a South Dakota Native.

Whether you’re looking for a new rod, reel, or shelter to spend your time in this winter, you will find the finest options at this year’s Dakota Angler Ice Institute.

Ticket Prices:

$7/Daily

$15/Full Weekend

Get your tickets right now by clicking this link!