Spilling the tea: Holiday & cookie traditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- SDSU has made three stops on their road back to Frisco, including wins over UC Davis, Sacramento State and Villanova. Now the Jackrabbits will meet Montana State, with a spot in the FCS Championship up for grabs.

The Jackrabbits and Bobcats will cross paths on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will air on ESPN 2 and you can follow the action on our Live Blog on KELOLAND.com.