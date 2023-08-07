Every August, the National-Association of Community-Health-Centers sponsors National Health Center Week. It’s an effort to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 community health centers across the country.



Wade Erickson is the CEO of Horizon Health Care and Lindsey Karlson is the Director of Programs and Training with the Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas.



They joined us today to help us all get a better understanding of how community health centers are making a difference, not only for their patients, but also in the communities they serve.

Horizon Health Care provides rural communities in South Dakota with access to high-quality, affordable primary health and dental care services. You’ll find their main office in Howard, South Dakota and can reach them anytime by phone at 605-772-4525. You can also locate the community health center nearest you by going online to their website. That address is HorizonHealthCare.org.

