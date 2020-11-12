Homemade pasta is easier than you think

Veterans Day honors all of those who have served our country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it's largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices. As KELOLAND Media Group joins the rest of the country in honoring all veterans, we also thought it would be nice to sit down with one of our own.

KELOLAND News viewers have been welcoming Don Jorgensen into their living rooms on KELOLAND News for 30 years. But there haven't been many opportunities to recognize him for the work he put in with the South Dakota Air National Guard for 22 years.

Now retired from the service, he's joining us today to give us his unique perspective on being a veteran and he's also giving us a preview of tonight's Veterans Voices KELOLAND News special report.