Homemade Apple Cinnamon Donuts with a healthy twist

Just over a year ago, KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke returned to work after the overdose death of her daughter, Emily. Making such a personal loss public wasn't easy. Yet, Emily's death has given Angela a new mission in a foundation know as Emily's Hope, which was designed to stop the stigma of addiction and get more people into recovery. Angela shares with us what has been accomplished in the past year and what the community's help and support means to her.

For more information on Emily's Hope Foundation visit:Facebook: @paintingapathtorecoveryWebsite: www.paintingapathtorecovery.orgPodcast: Grieving Out Loud