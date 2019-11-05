KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Homemade Apple Cinnamon Donuts with a healthy twist

Apple Cinnamon Donuts Recipe:

  • 1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour (I used 2 cups blanched almond flour)
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup milk (I used 1/4 cups almond milk)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Topping (optional): I mixed powdered sugar and almond milk until I got a good frosting consistency & then sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top.

Instructions:

  • Heat the oven to 350F degrees.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, spice(s) and salt.
  • In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, applesauce, milk, egg, oil and vanilla.
  • Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the applesauce mixture. Using a spoon mix until just combined. Do not over-mix or the donuts will be tough.
  • Use a pastry bag, or large plastic bag, to pipe the mixture into the donut pan. Alternatively, you can spoon the batter into the molds, but the finished donuts may not appear as even.
  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the tops spring back when pressed gently around the edges.
  • Place the pan on a wire rack and let the donuts cool for 10 minutes.
  • Run a knife around the inside of the molds to release the donuts. Invert the donuts on the rack and cool completely, or enjoy warm.

