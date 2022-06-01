Sometimes life happens and the house you thought was your dream home, no longer fits your life. Anyone who has been diagnosed with a health condition which requires they use a wheelchair for mobility knows how suddenly this can happen.



Thankfully, there is a way to make your house feel like a home again with the help of the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation and volunteers, including Jackie Rust, who is this year’s chair of the Repair Affair Committee.



The Foundation’s “Repair Affair” takes place on June 7th and Jackie joined us to tell us more about how the annual event can open doors for people in need.

Repair Affair projects are funded by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. All the spots for this year have already been selected, but if you would like to submit an application for next year’s Repair Affair, you can download an application at HBASiouxEmpire.com, or call them at 605- 361-8322 to find out more. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is a division of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.