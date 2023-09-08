It’s that time of year when a chill hits the air and our thoughts turn inward. Whether you’re wanting to spend more time at home; change up your home; or simply change homes you’ve picked the right time to do it.



Ruth Ann Scott and Erik Christensen are part of the Parade of Homes Committee for the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.



They stopped by to tell us why this year’s Fall Parade of Homes is going to fill you with inspiration–and maybe a little envy–when you’re thinking about changing things up a bit on the home front.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire responsibly meets the housing needs of the Sioux Falls area by working with more than 750 member companies on the builder and associate level. From home builders, remodelers, landscapers, bankers, realtors and more, the association has a wide variety of members to work with on your next home project. You can reach them by phone at 605-361-8322 or online at HBASiouxEmpire.com.



This year’s Fall Parade of Homes features more 48 homes to tour, showcasing the work of 32 builders. The builder representatives at each home are excited to visit with you about their homes and the new urban trends that they are seeing in the building industry. Don’t forget that in addition to the houses at the parade locations, this year there is also a virtual tour of the homes available online.