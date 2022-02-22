Whether you’re buying, building or remodeling, or just want to see the latest home trends, this weekend is your opportunity to see it all at the Sioux Empire Home Show. It’s also your chance to visit with the area’s experts about the newest products and services now available. Tom Jarding and Will DeWitt are this year’s Home Show Chair. They stopped by to share all the details on what you’ll find inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. From cabinetry to bathrooms and showers. Fireplaces and home technology. Outdoor kitchens, pools and hardscapes, you can explore over 235 local vendors all in one spot.

You’ll find all the fun and great ideas for your home at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena this Friday through Sunday. Head online to hbasiouxempire.com for complete show information.

Event shuttle map

You can also get $1 off the regular admission ticket price by printing the coupon at the home show website hbasiouxempire.com and showing that you like @hbasiouxempire on Facebook when purchasing your tickets at the Arena Ticket Box Office.

Featured experience: A modern oasis

Featured experience: Outdoor inspiration