Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire 2021 Spring Parade of Homes

Craig Wynia is the Parade of Homes Committee Vice-Chair for this year’s event. He’s joining us to give us a behind-the-front-door peek at what we can expect to see as we tour newly-built homes throughout the Sioux Empire.

The 2021 Spring Parade of Homes is presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. If you have a question, you can call them at 605-361-8322 to find out more. You can also find more information on their website hbasiouxempire.com. A free guide to the Spring Parade of Homes is available at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Locations.