When your health is challenged, you must learn to adapt and overcome. Yet, anyone dealing with a major life change as a result of disability or age can tell you that making changes isn’t always easy, and is often expensive. Especially when it means having to re-fit your home to make it more accessible. If you are currently in that situation, a partnership between the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Care Foundation, Independent Living Choices, and the City of Sioux Falls may be able to help,

Katie Mouw, and Luke Urlacher are two volunteers for the 2023 Repair Affair

They stopped by with details on how 50 volunteers are gearing up to tackle 6 projects as part of this year’s Repair Affair happening on June 1st.

2023 Repair Affair Details

Repair Affair projects are made possible by the Home Builders Care Foundation, Independent Living Choices, and the City of Sioux Falls. All the spots for this year have already been selected, but if you would like to submit an application for next year’s Repair Affair, you can download an application at hbasiouxempire.com, or call them at 605-361-8322 to find out more. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is a division of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.