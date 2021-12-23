Holiday lights bringing Christmas cheer to Sioux Falls

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (USF) – Senior defensive end Joey Wehrkamp of the University of Sioux Falls has been named a finalist for the eighth annual Cliff Harris Award as the Small College Player of the Year as announced December 23 by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, LLP.

Wehrkamp becomes the fifth USF player to be named finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, joining Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who was an All-American in 2017 at USF. Others honored included 2016 All-American linebacker Michael Mehling and 16-time All-American defensive back Solomon St. Pierre in 2014-15.