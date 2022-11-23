If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall.



Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country comfort, some cologne for a guy or girl, or need something for the kids on your list, the staff at Buckle are ready to show you “How to Holiday” in style.

Buckle knows that this season, it’s important to slow down and soak in the moments. You can holiday with ease, style – and yes, with the best gifts from Buckle. Buckle is open from 11 AM until 6 PM on Black Friday. They also have special holiday shopping hours from 10 am until 9PM through December 1st. Find out how to holiday with Buckle online at buckle.com.



In addition to special holiday shopping hours beginning on Black Friday, The Empire Mall also has just what you need to fill your gift list this holiday season. Simply head online and check out the Empire’s mega merry gift guide. It’s filled with plenty of wow-worthy ideas for everyone on your gift list.