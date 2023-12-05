The holiday season is a time when we celebrate warmth and togetherness. No one knows that more than the team from Fireplace Professionals where they are committed to bringing the festive holiday culture to Sioux Falls by creating opportunities for families and friends to gather around the hearth, share the spirit of giving by supporting various nonprofits in the community.



We were joined earlier today by Tony Leggett and Carmen Spurling who are working together on one of the projects that Fireplace Professionals is dedicated to this year and that is the Caregivers Program at Active Generations.



They were here to tell us more about this effort and how it’s just part of how Fireplace Professionals works to keep the spirit of giving alive all year ’round.