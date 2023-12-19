It’s something many people dream of waking up early on Christmas morning, and there sits the most adorable puppy you’ve ever seen under the tree! They’re so cute that you don’t even mind that they pottied on the floor and tore up the gift box next to them!



While the idea of a pet for Christmas does sound cute, that little mess you described is just one of the many reasons you should stop and think before bringing home a new furry friend this holiday season. One major thing to consider is the cost, and even more importantly, the costs you might not be expecting.



Morgan Weber owns Lucky Pup Adventures in Sioux Falls. She seen a thing or two go awry when a little ball of fluff is given as a gift.



Which is why, as a pet lover herself, she says it’s important to make sure you’ve got the budget to support yourself and your family, including those who walk on four legs. After all, a pet isn’t a “gift”, they’re a member of the family.