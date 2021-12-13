Holiday fashion with JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme

With December in full swing, it’s likely that you’ll need a holiday party outfit if you haven’t planned one already. Do you know what you’ll be wearing to your Christmas and New Years Eve parties yet? We already have enough on our plates, so let’s take the stress out of planning a festive outfit. We’ve invited Julie Haagenson and Lana Olshovem the owners of JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme. Whether you want to go fancy with sequins, or stay on the casual side, they’ve got ideas that can bring out the most confident version of you.
