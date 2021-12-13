Holiday fashion with JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

With December in full swing, it’s likely that you’ll need a holiday party outfit if you haven’t planned one already. Do you know what you’ll be wearing to your Christmas and New Years Eve parties yet? We already have enough on our plates, so let’s take the stress out of planning a festive outfit. We’ve invited Julie Haagenson and Lana Olshovem the owners of JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme. Whether you want to go fancy with sequins, or stay on the casual side, they’ve got ideas that can bring out the most confident version of you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 