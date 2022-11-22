Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men.



Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The Man Salon in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. He and his wife, Stacia, saw that unmet need and have built a business to make sure that men can get their hair needs met in an atmosphere built for the guys.

At The Man Salon, their mission is to be the #1 choice for male grooming. In Sioux Falls, you will find the Man Salon at 2310 South Marion Road; 2101 West 41st Street and 5424 East Arrowhead Parkway. You can book your service anytime on their website, TheManSalon.net.

There are two locations in Rapid City. There you will find The Man Salon at 1745 Elgin Street and 2335 West Main. In addition to booking online, you can also book your appointment through The Man Salon app, available for Android and iOS devices.