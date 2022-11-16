The holidays are a great time to get together with friends and family and really celebrate the past year. It’s also a great time of year to build new traditions to make your holidays even more memorable. Speaking of great traditions, our next guest has a few you might want to add to your list for this year and the years ahead. Madelyn Grogan is the Director of Education at the Washington Pavilion. She stopped by with a list that will rivals Santa with all the good things they have planned at the Washington Pavilion to make your holidays merry and bright.

Upcoming event at Washington Pavilion

Why not spend some time during the holidays to create some truly magical memories at the Washington Pavilion? With more than 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center offer an incredible array of fun and educational activities! You’ll find plenty of holiday fun inside the Washington Pavilion at 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. You can go online to washingtonpavilion.org or by calling 605-367-6000 for more information about their holiday specials.

A membership to the Washington Pavilion makes a great holiday gift that you and your family can enjoy year ’round. Membership includes exclusive opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and hands-on nature of the facility. Included in your membership is a free access to our Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, discounts on classes, camps and so much more. The Washington Pavilion has two membership types to fit your needs. You can find more information online at washingtonpavilion.org.