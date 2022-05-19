If you’ve ever been involved in a vehicle crash, you’ve probably had to shop around to find out just how much it’s going to cost you and your insurance company to fix it. The problem is that it’s not uncommon for estimates from different body shops to vary wildly. One shop might give you an estimate for $500 while another wants $2,000 for the work. What’s the difference? And when is it okay to choose the cheaper shop? Doug Washburn is the owner of Hillside Body in Sioux Falls. He helped us answer those questions. And one thing he wants you to know is that you have a choice when it comes to who fixes your vehicle.

Behind the scenes with Doug Washburn and Brittany Kaye on set

