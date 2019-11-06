KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

HGTV’s Don Short from the popular show “West End Salvage” shares a behind the scenes look of his show and his connection to KELOLAND

If you’re a fan if HGTV or the DIY Network than you’re probably familiar with the show, “West End Salvage”, which follows Don Short and his crack team of pickers, carpenters and designers as they find and create amazing one-of-a-kind pieces out of salvaged treasures. What you may not know is that there’s a KELOLAND connection to the show. Don Short has family here in Sioux Falls. He now makes his home in Des Moines Iowa where his business features a 50,000-square-foot warehouse that houses many treasures just waiting to be revealed. Don happens to be back in town for a visit and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to grab him for some behind-the-scenes insight into his DIY success.

