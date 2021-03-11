Helpline Center offering Lyft rides to vaccine appointments

Last December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable woman in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.

They are women who don't expect recognition for the work they do. Nor are they driven by a need for appreciation.

As our first finalist, Randi Van Der Sloot is a wife, a mom, a singer, an assistant choir director and a high school teacher at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls. She's also a cancer survivor who beat the disease in 2015.

Only late last year, she was told she would have to battle breast cancer for a second time. She is doing that with a smile on her face and by continuing to inspire everyone around her. If that isn't remarkable, we don't know what is.