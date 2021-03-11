Helpline Center offering Lyft rides to vaccine appointments

Getting an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine is hard enough, but for some people, that’s only the first of many challenges in the process. A lot of people either don’t have their own car, or don’t live in a city where public transit or walking to the appointment on foot aren’t good options. Thankfully, there is another option. Betsy Schuster is the Vice President of Development with the 2-1-1 Helpline Center. She’s here today to share how the organization is taking on the challenge, and helping KELOLAND residents get the vaccination.

