Giving back to your community often feels like you’re getting more out of it than you’re giving. Especially when that volunteer project comes with the wagging tail and unfettered enthusiasm that comes with fostering an animal. But, how can you help if you can’t have a pet in your home?

Katie Day is the director of Almost Home Canine Rescue and Michelle Seten is part of the organizations leadership team and social media manager. They joined us today along with Greg (who is available for adoption!) to let us know how we can help fostered pets without bringing them into our home.