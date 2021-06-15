Help us celebrate Founders Day by making trauma and hygiene kits

If you’re a faithful KELOLAND Living viewer, we probably don’t need to tell you that this Thursday is our parent company, Nexstar Media Group’s 25th Anniversary and we’re celebrating Founder’s Day by giving back to the community.



Today we introduce you to two of the organizations which will be benefiting from some of our effort. Mrg Simon is With East River Legal Services and Heather Krause is with Women’s Day of Service.



The items we’ll be collecting on Thursday will be used to put together Menstrual and Feminine Hygiene kits, as well as Trauma Kits for the people they help every day through their organizations. Welcome.

This year, we’re asking you to help us celebrate Nexstar’s 25th anniversary by donating menstrual and hygiene items and dropping them off at our downtown Sioux Falls studio between 7 AM and 1 PM on June 17th.



We’re also collecting items for trauma kits.

Items to be collected:

Menstrual/Hygiene Kit

• Tampons/Pads

• Chapstick/Deodorant

• Toothbrush/Toothpaste

• Shampoo/Conditioner

• Soap/Body Wash

Trauma Kit

• Stuffed animals/fidget toys

• Snacks/Juice box

• Coloring books/crayons

• Books

• Toothbrush/toothpaste