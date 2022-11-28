We’re officially in the season of giving, and regardless of if you’re giving a monetary amount, you’re time or maybe toys your kids no longer play with it makes the season bright.



Anelis Coscioni is the Executive Director of the Toy Lending Library. She joined us ahead of Giving Tuesday to fill us in on how we can help them collect toys this holiday season.

The Toy Lending Library is collecting toys for Giving Tuesday on November 29th from 8 am – 4:30 pm at their location inside United Methodist Church at 401 S Spring Ave in Sioux Falls.