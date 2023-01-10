The ability to work, further your education, take care of your children, and so many other things hinge on your ability to meet your own basic need, including food and shelter. For many women that also includes the ability to obtain feminine hygiene products which can be expensive. It’s not just a problem facing other corners of the world, it also affects many women right here in KELOLAND.



Brienne Maner is the co-founder of The Pad Party. She joined us to tell us more about their effort to collect feminine hygiene products this Martin Luther King Jr Day, and how many, sustainable period products can have an even greater impact.

Brienne Maner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

MLK Day drop-off event details:

Where: Convolo event space, 201 N Weber Avenue

When: 4-7pm on Monday, January 16.

Details: The event will include a bingo fundraiser with a chance to win prizes. Cards can be purchased that evening for $2 with proceeds benefiting The Promising Futures Fund.

Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses between January 7th and January 16th:

● Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

● Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

● Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

Financial contributions can be made to The Pad Party several ways:

● Venmo, referencing The Pad Party in the memo: @thebanquetsf

● Mail contributions to:

o The Banquet, 900 E 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD, 57103

o Promising Futures Fund, via The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, 200 N.

Cherapa Place, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104

*checks can be made to the corresponding organization, with The Pad Party listed in the memo