Help save lives by donating to CSL Plasma

It is essential that willing, healthy people donate plasma. If you’re interested in being a plasma donor in the Rapid City area, CSL Plasma is located at 1555 Haines Avenue. You can reach them by phone at 605-600-5260. If you’re a first time donor, please call ahead so the staff there can confirm that your home address is within CSL Plasma’s recruitment area. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, CSL Plasma has instituted temperature readings, are practicing social and physical distancing, and have enhanced disinfecting procedures to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Remember, donated plasma is used to help create medications and vaccines. And if you have contracted the COVID-19 virus and are now recovered, your plasma will be used to help researchers develop a COVID vaccine.
