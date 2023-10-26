Since 2011, Siouxland Libraries has answered the call sent out by Jumpstart to “Read for the Record” to help kids heading into kindergarten be prepared for whatever a school day and beyond can throw at them. After more than a decade, the program is still making strides in its goal to celebrate literacy rates & kindergarten preparedness.



Jamie Buswell is a Library Associate with Siouxland Libraries in Sioux Falls.



Last year’s “Read for the Record” book pick, Nigel and the Moon, saw more than 8,000 readers. Will this year’s book pick, “With Lots of Love” by Jenny Torres Sanchez, match that level of fervor?

Since 1994, Jumpstart set out on its mission to ensure that pre-k kids are ready to start Kindergarten. Cut to 2002, when the organization launched “Read for the Record,” in 2011, Siouxland Libraries took up the call to help break records and celebrate child literacy.



This year’s book pick is “With Lots of Love,” a story about a girl who has moved to the United States from her home in Central America, away from everything she leaves behind and longs for, especially her Abuela.



Will she be able to adjust to her new home regardless of how much she misses her old home? Let’s find out.