Help navigating through infertility

Most people figure that when they want to have a baby, getting pregnant won’t be an issue. Yet for 15% of couples, pregnancy doesn’t just happen. And living with the stigma and heartbreak of infertility is often a path couples face behind closed doors. Melissa Vande Kieft knows that heartbreak and has faced the stigma herself. And all throughout the process she admits she felt totally uneducated, unprepared and unsupported. So she developed a business and online resource offering fertility coaching designed to help educate and prepare couples dealing with the realities of infertility.

You can find Melissa’s fertility coaching and online resources on her website at livinginthewait.com.