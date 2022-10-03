After you finish this article, go check your closets! Each year, the Kidz-N-Coats project in Sioux Falls collects donations to provide children-in-need with new coats, mittens, gloves, and hats. And in our current economy, this year the need is even greater.



Teresa Blauwet is the Coordinator of Kidz-N-Coats in Sioux Falls and working with the program, she has seen firsthand kids in the area who might not have a proper winter coat were it not for the generous efforts of area donors.



She joined us today to tell us more about how this unique program works and why no child should have to face South Dakota’s snow, sub-zero temperatures or freezing rain without something to keep them warm.

If you are interested in making a donation to Kidz-n-Coats you can make a gift through Venmo. Every dollar donated goes to purchase new coats. If you’d like to help volunteer at the giveaway, you can message the organization through Facebook.