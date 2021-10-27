Help Keep KELOLAND Warm by donating coats

For eight years now, KELOLAND Media Group has been working with our communities to Keep KELOLAND Warm. You may remember that the effort was started in 2014, after a homeless woman died on a bitterly cold night as she tried to keep warm in a Sioux Falls parking ramp. Joining us today are four people who have played a key role in the success of the program over the years. Paul Farmer is the Director of Marketing and Creative Services at KELOLAND Media Group. He helps get the word out about the coat collection effort. Julie Becker is the executive director of the Saint Francis House, which helps distribute the coats. Eric Sinclair is president of Montgomery’s which somehow manages to find enough room in their warehouse to give us the room we need to sort through all the coats and Nikki Griffin is the corporate vice president with Lewis Drug which collects your donations. They’ve seen first-hand how the community has stepped up and donated thousands of new and gently-used coats to people in need. Over the years, your support has been unbelievable and there are just a few days left to help support this year’s effort.