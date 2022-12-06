‘Tis the season of giving. Every Tuesday during this holiday season, we’re shining a light on a non-profit that you can give back to if you’d like to spread a little holiday cheer in your community.

Today, we were joined by Amy Carter, the program director of Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, which was formerly known as Children’s Inn.



She joined us to explain how we can help them on their mission to create a world that stands up to trauma and where all people are safe, healthy and resilient.

Amy Carter on the KELOLAND Living set with Ashley Thompson

Items needed in new boutique:

Sweatpants

Socks

Leggins

Pajamas (kids & adults)

Adult coats

underwear

To drop off a donation you can call Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety at 605-338-0116.