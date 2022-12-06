‘Tis the season of giving. Every Tuesday during this holiday season, we’re shining a light on a non-profit that you can give back to if you’d like to spread a little holiday cheer in your community.
Tour the new building: Former shelter resident reacts to new Children’s Inn
Today, we were joined by Amy Carter, the program director of Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, which was formerly known as Children’s Inn.
She joined us to explain how we can help them on their mission to create a world that stands up to trauma and where all people are safe, healthy and resilient.
Items needed in new boutique:
- Sweatpants
- Socks
- Leggins
- Pajamas (kids & adults)
- Adult coats
- Socks and underwear
To drop off a donation you can call Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety at 605-338-0116.